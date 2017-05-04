Birkeness swings on to sectionals

May 4, 2017 – Tigers junior Noah Birkeness might have been disappointed in his performance at the Class 3 District 8 Tournament on Tuesday, May 2 but it still accomplished a piece of recent history for the program.

Birkeness became the first Tigers golfer since 2013 to make the sectional round of the Class 3 golf postseason.

“I’m still disappointed, I shot my worst yet,” Birkeness said. “I got lucky. That’s all it was. I’m looking forward to sectionals. It’s a huge advatage. You can’t ask for anything other than that. It’s the greatest advantage ever to have sectionals on your home course, especially in golf. That’s the only goal now to make it through sectionals and go all the way.”

The Tigers top golfer shot a 23-over 95 to punch his ticket for the next round, advantageously to be played on Monday, May 8 at Excelsior Springs Golf Course. Birkeness is comfortable on his home course and consistently shoots in the low 40s on a nine-hole round.

“It’s exciting for Noah,” Tigers coach David Stalder said. “It’s all about getting to the end. Today was a good example of survive and advance. Noah did a good job. Now he has a chance to play on his home course for sectionals and see if he can make the state tournament. He’s very capable. He can play well at Excelsior. He can score well at Excelsior. Program wise we have a lot to look forward to.”

-Bryce Mereness

