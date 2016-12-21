Bridge near Mosby City Hall shut for structural deficiencies

December 15, 2016 – A motorist stopped in the middle of the road Friday at the entrance to a bridge that crosses Fishing River in downtown Mosby.

The driver remained stationary on Railroad Street for a few minutes, idling in front of a sign that wasn’t there Thursday night.

The sign simply said “Bridge Closed.”

Clay County Sheriff’s Department, now on call to handle law enforcement in the town of just over 200 people, announced Thursday that the bridge would close Friday.

By 9 a.m., the closing was in effect.

The “indefinite” closing effectively cuts off Mosby City Hall and the town’ central residential area from several homes on the other side of the bridge.

According to the sheriff’s department, the span was shut down based on the conclusions in a Missouri Department of Transportation inspection report.

MoDOT inspectors found the bridge “structurally deficient” as the result of weight-baring support arches that sagged and were too cracked to repair.

The lightly traveled bridge isn’t expected to reopen.

The bridge was kept open long enough for Clay County Highway Department to rebuild a low-water crossing on NE 122th Street. The repair was undertaken to provide access to several homes to the east.

With the bridge closing imminent, the county rebuilt the culvert-like structure to ensure an entrance and exit for the residents and a route for emergency vehicles.

Those residents will no longer be able to drive through Mosby in order to reach H Highway, Excelsior Springs and other destinations to the north and east.

According to the sheriff’s announcement, further questions about the bridge closing should be addressed to Clay County Highway Department.

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

