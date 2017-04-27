BZA denies Perry’s request for adjustment regarding cave property

April 27, 2017 – Clay County codes make no allowances for any residential component for “Church,” according to Church of Liberty Pastor Doug Perry. A public hearing conducted by the Clay County Board of Zoning Adjustments on Tuesday evening confirmed Perry’s beliefs that codes has defined “Church” in such a narrow way that it excludes the beliefs and goals of The Church of Liberty.

“We asked the zoning director (Kipp Jones) for clarification on whether or not ‘Religious Assembly’ could include a homeless shelter, staff quarters or even parsonages,” explained Perry, who has plans for The Church of Liberty’s property located at 145818 Old Quarry Rd., known locally as “The Caves.”

Perry and his congregation, after purchasing the property, want to have “church.”

“For us that means living in the community, being a church daily together, as we have been doing for over a decade,” he explained. Perry said that from the beginning, the group has said that The Liberty Farm was intended to be a teaching and training institution and that people would be coming to the property to live and work together, as a church, to farm together, worship together and spread the gospel.

Perry believes strongly that Clay County Codes is in violation of the Establishment Cause of the U.S. Constitution by defining how the Church of Liberty are to manifest church and are “forcing us into a Sunday and Wednesday night” model.

Tuesday’s Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting, as explained by Perry, was an “exercise in futility.” “We knew that going into the meeting… That the BZA could either support the code or we would need to overwhelmingly show why it is wrong,” said Perry. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, April 28 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

