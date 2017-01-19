ALICE training provides key knowledge in violent situations

January 19, 2017 – City of Excelsior Springs Employees packed the Excelsior Springs Community Center’s Community Room for some real-world training this week.

Lt. Paul White of the Excelsior Springs Police Department led ALICE training for the more than 200 city employees whether it was parks department employees, those housed at the Hall of Waters and everything in between. The training centers on what to do during an active killer situation.

“I hope people are empowered,” White said. “I hope they know that they don’t have to be a victim. They don’t have to be a sitting duck. They have options they can use depending on the information they receive on how to react to an intruder.

ALICE is an acronym for, alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. It was started in 2001 by a former SWAT team member and his wife, a high school principal, in response to the school shooting at Columbine High School.

-Bryce Mereness

