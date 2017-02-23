City Council approves legalizing fireworks within city limits

February 23, 2017 – It’s official – residents within the city limits of Excelsior Springs can now shoot off fireworks legally during the Independence Day holiday season.

The Excelsior Springs City Council met Tuesday, Feb. 21 and approved a new ordinance that dissolved an old ordinance prohibiting fireworks. With a few exceptions, residents may now discharge fireworks within the city. Those exceptions include bottle rockets and sky lanterns, both will still be illegal to discharge.

The timeframe for residents, as approved by council members, will give firework fanatics the opportunity to discharge fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day during the period of June 28 through July 2 and on July 5. During the Fourth of July holiday, July 3 and 4, residents may ignite fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Also, council members approved a second ordinance making the sale of fireworks within the city limits now legal. By allowing the sale of fireworks within city limits, vendors can now bring their wares to certain areas of Excelsior Springs. This ordinance also comes with stipulations.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

