City takes first step in joining Missouri Clean Energy District

December 29, 2016 – Excelsior Springs City Council voted Dec. 19 to take an initial step in approving an ordinance that would enable residents and business owners to borrow money at lower, fixed-interest rates to finance energy-saving building improvements.

The proposal to affiliate with the Missouri Clean Energy District would require a second council vote at a meeting in the New Year.

Theresa Garza, a market development manager for Renovate America, described the public-private lending program as a “state of the art platform for fixed-rate financing.”

RenovateAmerica (www.renovateamerica.com) provides funding for things like a new roof, energy-efficient siding, windows and doors, heating and air-conditioning systems, thermostats, walls and foundations that reduce energy usage.

RenovateAmerica represents PACE, a federal finance program, through the Missouri Clean Energy District. Under the program, Renovate America uses private funds to help the federal government reach its objective of conserving energy.

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

