City updates 1957 maintenance agreement with MoDOT

February 9, 2017 – A variety of maintenance agreements between the City of Excelsior Springs and the Missouri Department of Transportation that were once difficult to understand now make more sense after Monday’s City Council meeting.

A maintenance agreement between the city and MoDOT had been in place since 1957. Chad Birdsong, Director of Public Works, explained that after months of discussion, it’s now much clearer who will maintain 10, N and H Highways, as well as Jesse James Road. They had all previously been under a variety of different maintenance agreements.

“The agreements were very confusing and difficult to determine who was responsible for certain items and where that responsibility starts and stops,” he explained.

According to Birdsong, over the years, the state highways came through town on portions of existing streets and then some portions were built to connect existing streets. “That explains, for example, why some portions of 10 Highway are on the city’s right of way and other portions are on state right of way,” said Birdsong.

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, February 10 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

