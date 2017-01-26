East Valley gazebo avoids demolition, receives new roof instead

January 26, 2017 – As parks all across Excelsior are seeing equipment improvements and renovations, East Valley Park is getting its turn. Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation crews are giving the gazebo at the intersection of Lover’s Lane and Golf Hill Drive some tender loving care.

Parks and Rec Director Nate Williams said that the gazebo is simply having repairs done and is not being completely demolished as previously discussed.

“We had decided that the gazebo at Lover’s Lane was in need of some work,” said Williams. “The roof itself was very short, in fact it was difficult to stand up under. We decided to raise the roof two to three feet.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

