Fireworks ordinance up for review, could become legal after council meeting

February 20, 2017 – A city council work session held this past Friday morning revealed that residents of Excelsior Springs could soon have reason to celebrate and fireworks can be used – legally.

Monday morning, Feb. 17 council members reviewed an agenda item that will go before the board during their city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Council members discussed repealing an old ordinance and adopting a new one in its place that pertains to the legality of fireworks within city limits of Excelsior. For years it has been illegal to discharge any firework within city limits, but that could change on Tuesday evening.

If council approves, on Independence Day it will now be legal to shoot off fireworks within city limits.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

