Five vie for school board; council incumbents have no opponents

A list of candidates who have filed for seats on the Excelsior Springs Board of Education and the Excelsior Springs City Council has been finalized.

For the first time in several years, an election will be necessary for the BOE. This year, three school board seats are open: the seats of Kristi Shewell, Keith Diebold and Stephen Houck. The incumbents are in their final months of three-year terms.

Those who declared their candidacy for the BOE include incumbents Shewell and Houck, plus Andrew Starkebaum, Terilee Mahurin and Rachel Brown. Diebold did not seek reelection.

For the City Council election, incumbents Sharon Powell and Ambrose Buckman have filed for reelection with no other candidates filing for that race.

Filing for both the school board and the city council closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to be included on the April 4 ballot.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

