Governor wraps term with visit to local manufacturing facility

January 9, 2017 – On Monday, Jan. 9, Gov. Jay Nixon left the office of governor of the state of Missouri, but not before traveling around the state to celebrate his eight years as the state’s chief executive. One of his final official stops as governor was a familiar manufacturing facility in Excelsior Springs.

Nixon visited the Magna Seating plant on Friday, Jan. 6, just three days prior to leaving office in his second to last official action as governor. Nixon first visited the automotive seat manufacturing plant in 2011 and since has come a total of four times.

“It’s good to visit people who are working,” Nixon said. “Especially after the first year and a half (I was in office), where everyone was losing their jobs and the economy was tanking. We made some hard calls, kept the budget balanced, kept our credit rating and we made investments in the best thing we could which is education.”

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

