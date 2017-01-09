Hall’s future is top of McGovern’s list

January 9, 2017 – City Manager Molly McGovern not only inherited an almost year-old list of city council goals, she is left to resolve two issues related to a city landmark.

Two redevelopment proposals for the Hall of Waters, one from a local attorney and her partner and another from a Texas physician/businessman, were received but set aside for future consideration in July.

McGovern said both proposals need to be taken up and resolved.

“We want to sit down with those people and see what they say,” said McGovern, who’s been on the job here since Nov. 21, 2016. “We need to explore their thoughts a little better and flush out their ideas.”

One proposal is from Ken Fine, M.D., a medical doctor and business investor with interests in other states. Fine told one city councilwoman that he would like to move his business interests here, presumably using the Hall of Waters as headquarters.

Fine told Councilwoman Sonya Morgan that he would be interested in working with a partner.

The other applicant is Stacy Andreas Macy, a rural Ray County resident who serves as CEO of the Hall of Waters Trust, an organization she founded. Macy is partnered with Chris Phillips in the redevelopment plan.

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, January 10 issue of the Standard

-David Knopf

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!