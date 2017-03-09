Joint meeting provides open table for discussion

March 9, 2017 – Excelsior Springs School District and city of Excelsior Springs officials sat down to discuss their long range plans for the city at a joint city council and school board meeting on Monday, March 6 at the district’s Early Childhood Center.

The joint meeting is the first in a couple of years to provide a chance for the two main governing bodies of the city to let each other know of projects on the radar for the community.

One of the biggest items on the agenda was the potential new school located at the corner of Lodwick and Wornall roads. The city had intended to lease the land from the school district until the school was ready to be built with the city to construct soccer fields on the property. However Mayor Brad Eales went back on his original intention, not wanting to spend all of the money on the project only to see it torn out in a few years time.

-Bryce Mereness

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

