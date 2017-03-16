New clubhouse could be a reality for golf course next year

March 16, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs Golf Course could have a completely new look next year, if the City of Excelsior Springs decides to tear down the current clubhouse in favor of a new structure.

During the Capital Improvements Authority meeting on Monday, Mar. 13, City Manager Molly McGovern gave board members updated information about what could happen to the course over the next year.

Monday’s meeting was a continuation of talks started last month. At that time, McGovern shared with the Authority the current condition of the golf course clubhouse and introduced a proposal for constructing a new clubhouse.

McGovern’s report stated that the clubhouse’s roof needs replaced, the layout could be improved, the apartment space is not usable, the dining space is too small and the locker rooms are too large, among other issues.

When the City looked into replacing the roof of the clubhouse, they determined there is a potential opportunity to instead demolish the existing clubhouse with the exception of the original cabin. New construction and planning of a clubhouse would better suit the growing needs of the golf course staff members and patrons.

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, March 17 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!