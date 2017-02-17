New housing construction fees waived for third year

Individuals and contractors considering construction of new housing this year will want to take advantage of an ordinance passed by the city council on Monday, Feb. 6.

Director of Code Administration Larry Murry approached council members and asked for renewal for the third year in a row of an ordinance for free single-family residential permits.

“We feel it’s beneficial to the City of Excelsior Springs to offer an incentive to our citizens,” Murry told council members.

According to Murry, there were seven individuals who took advantage of the permits in 2016. The city is on track to double that number in 2017.

“We’re hopeful that we hand out at least 15 this year. We’ve been in contact with surrounding cities and many of them have been in discussion about reducing their fees because the ordinance has been so popular,” said Murry.

The ordinance allows individuals and contractors to bypass fees associated with new construction within city limits of Excelsior. According to Murry, those fees include items that come along with whole house construction such as plumbing, electrical, HVAC, inspection fees, sewer and water tap fees and more.

“Basically, to simplify things, the only thing they would pay for is the water meter and related costs, or the actual parts themselves,” Murry explained.

“The ordinance is beneficial to everyone,” said Murry. “It’s important to the economic vitality of Excelsior Springs to encourage development within the city.”

Murry urges anyone with questions, or individuals or contractors who would like to learn more about the specifics of the ordinance, to drop by the city offices at the Hall of Waters, 201 E. Broadway Ave.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

