Royal sells for $40K, its future now in the hands of new owner

March 9, 2017 – The keys to Excelsior’s Royal Hotel are now in the hands of Wayne Reeder, after an absolute auction on Wednesday, March 8 named him the highest bidder.

The winning bid of $40,000 added the historic Royal Hotel to Reeder’s growing collection of properties in and around the Kansas City area.

The lobby of the once glamorous hotel was filled with onlookers Wednesday morning who came to witness the auction in hopes that its purchase would give the building a future and make it an integral part of downtown Excelsior Springs once again. More than 30 spectators listened while Higgenbotham Auctioneers tried to pull bidders from the crowd.

In the end, the auction drew just two serious bidders on the 84,000 square foot building, with ownership eventually going to Reeder.

“I love old buildings,” said Reeder. “It’s been a good part of my life (owning buildings) since I graduated from UCLA.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

