Sansons set to bring back historical greatness to east block of Broadway

January 19, 2017 – The heart of downtown Excelsior Springs will beat a little faster over the next few years as Kim and Gary Sanson take on their biggest community project to date.

On Tuesday evening during the Excelsior Springs City Council meeting, the Sansons signed official paperwork entrusting them with eight separate addresses located on the east end of Broadway Avenue for the purpose of rehabilitation and development.

The City of Excelsior Springs originally put out a Request for Proposals that included each property individually, including 401, 407, 409, 417, 404, 408, 410, 414 and 418 East Broadway addresses. The Sansons, when submitting their RFP, instead proposed that they take possession of all properties.

“We strongly believe that we have the best approach to this project,” said Kim Sanson. “We believe historic preservation is an excellent vehicle for economic development. Excelsior Springs is our hometown and the rehabilitation of the 400 block of East Broadway is important to us.”

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, January 20 issue of the Standard

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!