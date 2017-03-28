Summer Sewer Credit program helps residents save on water bills

Spring has sprung and summertime is right around the corner. For residents looking to save money on their water bill the Excelsior Springs City Council approved the Summer Sewer Credit program during Monday evening’s board meeting.

Each year in the past the council has offered the program, which is based on water usage to city resident customers and the gallons of water used throughout the months of July, August and September.

Only residential customers are eligible for Summer Sewer Credits and applications must be received at the Hall of Waters no later than Friday, June 9. According to the council, average water usage for billing is developed by using resident’s bills from the months of January, February and March. Also, in order to be eligible for the Summer Sewer Credits residents all taxes, utilities and fees must be current.

The council approved the motion to approve the 2017 Summer Sewer Credit program unanimously. For questions about the program, call 816-630-0760.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

