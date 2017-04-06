The results are in

There were three seats up for grabs on the Excelsior Springs School District Board of Education and a close race boiled down to just a few votes in Tuesday’s polls.

In the end, the two incumbents who filed for reelection easily won their spots back on the board and the race came down to two newcomers vying for the remaining seat.

Just 13 votes made the difference in securing newcomer Andrew Starkebaum a seat on the board. Starkebaum beat out fellow newcomer Rachel Brown by a final vote of 351 to 338. The fifth candidate, Terilee Mahurin, accumulated 139 votes, placing her last in the polls.

Retaining seats were incumbents Kristi Shewell and Dr. Stephen Houck who were neck and neck with the most votes between both Clay and Ray counties. Houck received the majority with 458 and Shewell was just three behind her fellow board member with 455. In Clay County, only about 14% of registered voters participated in the election, and in Ray County 17% showed up.

Shewell, Houck and Starkebaum each will serve a three-year term on the Board of Education.

For city council Ambrose Buckman and Sharon Powell each were re-elected after the two incumbents were the only two to file in the city council race. Powell received 305 votes while Buckman saw 297 come his way. There were 27 votes for write in candidates.

Around the area, the city of Mosby will need to have a runoff election after the Ward 2 Alderman race ended in a 12-12 tie. Challenger Tammy Kilgore and incumbent Joe Carter each received a matching dozen votes. The city will confirm a date for the runoff election with the Clay County Elections Board, but in the meantime Carter will retain his seat on the Board of Aldermen. In the Ward 1 race Dwayne Morrison defeated Jennifer Laudie 16-5 with 12 write in votes cast.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

