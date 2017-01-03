Wheel turns full circle for leader whose career started here

January 2, 2016 – City Manager Molly McGovern is relatively new to the job – but not new at all to Excelsior Springs.

And, when it comes to the workings of local city government, it’s not a stretch at all to say she’s been here before.

McGovern assumed her new job Nov. 21, 2016, three days after her husband, Police Chief John McGovern, retired after 43 years with the department.

Molly McGovern spent 18 years as small cities manager for the Mid-America Regional Council, a bi-state planning organization that provides a variety of public services. She’s probably best known in this area for the work she did helping communities identify, apply for and administer a variety of grants available for public improvements.

When smaller cities like Richmond or Orrick had projects that qualified for grant money, McGovern was there, both publicly and behind the scenes, to help secure the funds and spend them according to grant guidelines.

McGovern, 60, lives in Excelsior Springs and started her career in public service here in 1981 as administrative assistant to then-City Manager Paul Beecher.

In her transition from University of Missouri-Columbia graduate in public administration to government employee, her long-term goal was to be a city manager.

The first stint with the city lasted 18 years – ironically, identical to her subsequent time with MARC – and spanned several changes in city managers.

McGovern left the city for MARC the same time City Manager Craig Hubler left his post here.

In Excelsior Springs, her position evolved from administrative assistant to assistant city manager. Taken in tandem with the many government organizations she interacted with for MARC, McGovern’s entire work history led up to what she’s about to tackle in her hometown.

It’s taken a while and maybe followed circuitous route, but her career goal of managing a city is at hand.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

