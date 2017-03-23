Civil Air Patrol, KCPD run search and rescue drill in Excelsior Springs

March 23, 2017 – Last weekend members of the local Civil Air Patrol Chapter welcomed cadets and senior members from across the state for a bivouac.

The event, which started Friday, March 17, allowed cadets to practice outdoor survival skills and participate in a simulated search and rescue mission in partnership with the Kansas City Police Department.

The KCPD was field testing its latest effort to keep track of people at high risk for going missing (i.e. Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, and individuals with autism.) The new program called Care Trak is a waterproof wristband that emits an ultrasonic radio frequency that searchers can use to track the wearer in the event they go missing.

The program is currently in a pilot program and has six to eight children with autism currently involved. Capt. Brad Deichler of the KCPD hopes the number of people utilizing the system grows to 60-100 in the next six months. With success, the program could be expanded to include more area than just Kansas City, maybe even nationwide.

“It’s going to take a while to roll it out,” Deichler said. “The bottom line is, if the person is wearing the transmitter it’s a beacon that allows us to get a signal on them so we can go search. We’ve been playing around with other search systems but this one works pretty well.”

-Bryce Mereness

