Clay County routinely facing late fees

May 8, 2017 – On Thursday, May 4, at about 2:30 p.m., employees of Kansas City Power & Light showed up at the Clay County Annex located in Southern Clay County with a disconnect order. The power company had not received a payment from the county since February, meaning they were three months behind on payments.

“I thought they were joking when they showed up,” County Assessor Cathy Rinehart said. “But they weren’t. I still can’t believe it.”

The county cut a check for the bill on Tuesday, May 2 after a lengthy billing process, but it had not yet reached the KCP&L billing center. County Collector Lydia McEvoy stayed on the phone with KCP&L customer service for more than half an hour to avoid a service interruption.

Payment of a bill starts when county staff receives it. From there, the bill with its own purchase order is sent to the Auditor’s office. The Auditor verifies the funds are in the account and the the county or state mandated forms are with the document. Next, it is sent to the finance department who works with the Clerk’s office. When two of three commissioners sign off on the bill it is sent to the Treasurer’s office, who then cuts a check.

The $3,606.80 check, which was due on April 17 and not requested until April 24, had included a $21.63 late fee, something that has become par for the course for the county. Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, May 9 issue of the Standard

