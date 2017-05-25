Commission approves Clay County Children’s Fund ballot language

May 25, 2017 – A round of applause from gathered audience members celebrated the Clay County Commission’s decision to approve ballot language for the August election that, if approved, would add a ¼-cent sales tax to be used to fund services for children in Clay County.

“Wow, we rarely get applause when we’re in this room, but thank you,” Eastern Commissioner Luann Ridgeway said which drew a round of laughs from the supporters of the issue.

The measure, known as Proposition 1, will be up for vote on the August 8 election. The measure was first brought forward last year when a group of citizens started a petition initiative in attempts to get it in on the ballot. The group did not quite get enough signatures of registered Clay County voters to make it to the ballot.

“It’s too bad this didn’t get on the ballot last year; I know there were some missed deadlines,” Western Commissioner Gene Owen said. “This issue is very important to me. I know by just voting to let you guys put it on the ballot. You’re going to be the ones responsible for passing it. The commission is neither going to endorse it or not endorse it, but I want to say that I do support this and I hope it passes.”

The group brought the measure before the commission in April in hopes the commissioners would call for the election, something that happened with a 3-0 vote on Monday, May 22. The proposal before the commission would create a nine-member volunteer board that would meet to discuss the different projects that have requested money. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, May 26 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

