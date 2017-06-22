Council approves amendment to EMS Schedule of Fees

June 23, 2017 – Excelsior Springs Fire Chief Paul Tribble approached City Council members Monday evening for approval to amend the Emergency Medical Services schedule of fees at ESFD. Tribble received approval after presenting information gathered from the staff of the fire department.

Tribble told board members the current rates for EMS services were falling behind with national averages and asked that rates be adjusted to keep pace with the average and with the cost of providing services.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

