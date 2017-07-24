Council approves golf course improvements

July 24, 2017 – The new clubhouse at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course is another step closer to reality.

Two measures passed at the city council’s regular meeting on Monday, July 17, advance the project from a dream to more of a reality.

First off, the council approved the creation of the golf course’s Tax Increment Financing district. The TIF will be used to recapture taxes to pay for the $2 million in improvements, to include running sewer lines to the new clubhouse and a new subdivision on currently-city-owned land.

“The Estimated Redevelopment Project Costs are $2,029,109 and the Estimated Reimbursable Project Costs are $1,300,000, with the City of Excelsior Springs to contribute $729,109,” said City Manager Molly McGovern. “The Project Costs include the cost to demolish and construct a new clubhouse and the cost to build the public infrastructure to support a residential housing development.” Read the full story in the Tuesday, July 25 issue of the Standard.

-Bryce Mereness

