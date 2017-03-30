County Administrator gets big raise, contract extension

March 30, 2017 – Clay County Administrator Dean Brookshier agreed to a new two-year contract extension in closed session on Monday, March 27 with a hefty raise to his annual salary.

A copy of the contract first acquired by TheNorthlandNews.com lays out his compensation at $149,800 per year, a more than 30 percent increase from the $113,622 annual salary posted on the Clay County Transparency Portal.

Brookshier has taken on more responsibilities since assuming the position of County Administrator in December of 2011, when he agreed to a $97,500 salary. Brookshier now is the official custodian of records for Clay County and is responsible for the official meeting minutes.

The contract also includes an employee release in which Brookshier agrees to not sue the county for his assertions that the county violated provisions of his previous contract. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, March 31 issue of the Standard

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

