County responds to Sunshine Law complaint from AG office

Clay County Counselor Kevin Graham issued a response letter to the Missouri Attorney General’s office after multiple Sunshine Law violations were alleged against the Clay County in late January.

The complaints stemmed from the Jan. 23 Clay County Commission meeting where an executive session was added to the agenda without prior notice. According to Missouri statute, a public body must give 24 hours notice, excluding weekends, of a public or closed meeting. The law allows for exceptions with “good cause” and that reason must be stated in the minutes.

At the Jan. 30 and Feb. 7 meetings, the commission repeated the actions of adding an executive session in the middle of their regular meeting without prior notice. Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte voiced his opposition to the action, but was outvoted 2-1 by Eastern Commissioner Luann Ridgeway and Western Commissioner Gene Owen. No complaints have yet been lodged regarding those meetings.

All three of the meeting agendas posted to the Clay County website still reflect the original planned agendas without the inserted executive sessions or the corresponding sections of the Missouri Statute which allows for the closure of certain portions of a meeting.

In response to the Attorney General’s inquiry, the county’s counselor stated the commission’s actions were not to hide information from the public.

“It is the position of Clay County that the Executive Session that occurred on Jan. 23, 2017, met both the letter and spirit of the Sunshine Law,” Graham wrote to the Attorney General’s office. “Indeed, if it was the intent of the County to hide this meeting from the public, the County could not have picked a worse method to do so. The County acted in a public meeting, made numerous motions and votes in order to conduct the Executive Session, the meeting was attended by a number of people (including the public and the media) and the meeting was recorded by both audio and video means. Clearly, the intent of the County was to conduct the business of our citizens, and not to engage in some type of nefarious conduct.”

The Attorney General’s Office also requested the minutes for the meeting, but the official meeting minutes have yet to be approved. The meeting minutes were on the agenda to be approved at the Monday, March 6, meeting but were once again put on hold. The county

commission has not approved any official meeting minutes since Dec. 5, 2016.

Furthermore, Owen cited the need for adding the executive session to the beginning of each of the meetings as a matter pertained to an item on the agenda. However, according to records requested by The Standard, the only vote taken in the Feb. 7 executive session was to hire the Graves Garret Law Firm to represent County Administrator Dean Brookshier and any other county employees subpoenaed to testify in the matter of Gary S. Markenson vs. Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen at the cost of $295 per hour, though other discussion that did not come to a vote might have occurred in the more-than three-hour session.

The agreement was signed off on by Owen and Ridgeway. That court case is still pending after the bench trial on February 9. Markenson accused Owen and Ridgeway of violating the Missouri Constitution by targeting senior citizen voters and mailing out free admission passes for the Jesse James Farm and Museum. The judge could hand down a ruling soon.

The Attorney General’s Office sent the letter asking for response on January 30 and asked for a response by February 20. However the original letter addressed to Nolte apparently did not arrive, leading to an extension of the deadline to March 3.

1_30_2017 Request for Information Letter (1)

3-3-17 AG letter

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

