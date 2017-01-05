Crash sends two to the hospital

A single vehicle crash on 69 Highway near Mosby sent two Excelsior Springs residents to the hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Lawrence Quiroz, 78, of Excelsior was driving northbound when his Ford F-150 went off the roadway, struck several signs and rough ground before overturning. The vehicle then came to rest on its top.

Quiroz suffered minor injuries and his passenger Bonnie Battagler, 85, of Excelsior Springs suffered moderate injuries.

Both were taken to Liberty Hospital by the the Excelsior Springs Fire Department.

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

