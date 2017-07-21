Crime Stopper tip leads to information about 1985 homicide victim

Cold Case Unit wants closure in case of woman’s remains found near Cooley Lake.

For more than three decades the Clay County Sheriff’s Department has been seeking answers surrounding the death of a woman whose remains were found in a field near Boyer Road and 210 Highway east of Missouri City near Cooley Lake.

The woman, whose identity is not confirmed, was shot three times in the head. A dog belonging to a nearby homeowner living close to the crime scene found her skeletal remains.

There have been several twists and turns in the case of identifying the victim, an African American female believed to be between the ages of 17-23 at the time of her death in 1985. For years detectives believed the woman was a bit older and was Caucasian, but through technology advancements Cold Case Detectives announced in 2016 that the victim was in fact African American. Read more about this in the Tuesday, July 25 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

