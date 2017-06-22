Deadline to place Annual City-Wide Garage Sale ad coming up

June 22, 2017 – There’s still a little time to place an ad in the newspaper for this year’s Excelsior Springs City-Wide Garage Sale.

The deadline to submit an ad for the garage sale listings is Friday, June 30. The second annual City-Wide Garage Sale is planned for Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.

The City of Excelsior Springs is once again sponsoring a full page spread in the Excelsior Springs Standard and Town and Country Leader newspapers. The City has also waived the requirement of obtaining a permit for anyone hosting a garage sale during the City-Wide event.

The garage sale ad will be published in the July 5 issue of the TCL and in the July 7 issue of The Standard. Listings provided by the deadline will be printed for free and will include each address that correlates with a marker on the map along with the time of each individual sale.

A typical garage sale ad can also be purchased to include more information. Special rates will be available for businesses hosting sidewalk sales that day and will also include map placement. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact the newspaper at 816-637-6155.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

