Deadly McCleary RR crossing in line for safety upgrade

November 7, 2016 – Safety improvements at the McCleary Road railroad crossing could occur in about a year, pending a final project plan and agreements with the railroad and a power company.
Larry Scheperle, a rail safety specialist with the Missouri Department of Transportation, met in October with Excelsior Springs Public Works Director Chad Birdsong to see the crossing and discuss steps that could be taken to make it safer.
The McCleary crossing has been the site of several fatal accidents, one of which involved a train-car crash. The others involved drivers jumping the tracks, including one involving a Highway Patrol pursuit.
By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com
Barbara Madden
November 8, 2016 at 10:53 am
I get the obvious governmental, albeit ridiculous, red-tape issue concerning this matter.
Regardless, could someone please explain to me, a resident of West Springs Way, why in the world it took almost TEN YEARS to come to this wise decision?
My heart goes out to the families of those who have been killed at this intersection.
It is a miracle more haven’t died.
Tanya Michelle Seely
November 22, 2016 at 9:08 pm
On just nov 3 2016 we were at patsy and mc leary a girl flew threw a red light and totaled my car injuring also my son’s shoulder. after claiming fault she then lied changing her story…and this then made it to where we couldnt get a rental threw her insurance, finally the vid and police report showed she was at fault and her insurance has 19 days later finally getting to finishing this problem, but now they have ripped us off on the car value and my husband the only income with in the home having no car was walking to work everyday and has been fired. The great was her showing up to tow company high on some drugs and saying her car was ugly didnt want it back and from what I remember she was also not even ticketed. the area is all over youtube for accidents and then the rr crossing area…when will this all stop…victim of Hayley Jarman
Tanya Michelle Seely
November 22, 2016 at 9:10 pm
my grammar and all that sucks sorry.