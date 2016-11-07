Deadly McCleary RR crossing in line for safety upgrade

November 7, 2016 – Safety improvements at the McCleary Road railroad crossing could occur in about a year, pending a final project plan and agreements with the railroad and a power company.

Larry Scheperle, a rail safety specialist with the Missouri Department of Transportation, met in October with Excelsior Springs Public Works Director Chad Birdsong to see the crossing and discuss steps that could be taken to make it safer.

The McCleary crossing has been the site of several fatal accidents, one of which involved a train-car crash. The others involved drivers jumping the tracks, including one involving a Highway Patrol pursuit.

By David Knopf • david@esstandard.com

