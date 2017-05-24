DWI checkpoints in Missouri possibly a thing of the past

May 23, 2017 – A recent passing of a bill through state legislature will affect the Excelsior Springs Police Department, assuming it’s not vetoed by Governor Greitens. With the recent passing of S.B. 4, Missouri will be making sobriety checkpoints a thing of the past. An initial budget of $20 million annually, dispersed through the state from federal highway safety funds, will be slashed down to $1 toward DWI checkpoints, essentially rendering them obsolete. Beginning earlier this month, the MoDOT Highway Safety Division has encouraged all recipients who had previously used their grant funding toward DWI checkpoints to begin using the money for DWI Saturation Patrols, which is what Excelsior Springs will now be doing.

According to Sgt. Brian Kennedy of ESPD, a saturation patrol consists of up to three extra patrol units being on the road during a given shift. “Those units will focus solely on traffic violations and DWI,” Kennedy said. “The patrols will be focused in high crash areas and high DWI arrest areas.” Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, May 23 issue of the Standard.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

