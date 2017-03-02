Early morning fire damages apartment complex

March 2, 2017 – Fire crews from around the area responded to a multiunit structure fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Crews from Kearney, Lawson and Liberty joined the Excelsior Springs Fire Department in responding to a fire at the Springdale Apartments at 208 Spring Street just before 6 a.m.

According to tenants the fire started in the attic area and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and keep them contained to only the eastern three units of the nine-unit complex. Crews cleared the scene about four hours later after getting the flames out.

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, March 3 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!