Economic development big priority for city

May 15, 2017 – City Manager Molly McGovern said she asked on the right day when she got Melinda Mehaffy to come on board as the new Economic Development coordinator for the City of Excelsior Springs.

Mehaffy, who has more than two decades of experience in the Northland, joined the city staff in late April. She now has the task of putting what the city of Excelsior Springs can offer in front of business owners both already established in the community and those looking to expand.

“I’ve met with a couple of different developers,” Mehaffy said. “One of the things that is beneficial is I have been in the Northland for more than 20 years working with development and business. It brings with it a lot of contacts. I’ve already been on the phone with people saying, ‘Hey, I have some land I want you to come take a look at,’ or ‘I want to talk to you about this particular retailer you have a relationship with.’ But just as important as that is, making sure we’re working with existing businesses and making sure they’re getting what they need.”

Mehaffy and McGovern served together on countless committees when McGovern first worked for the City of Excelsior Springs, as well when McGovern was the small Cities Manager for Mid-America Regional Council.

Mehaffy moved to the northland in the 1990s and worked for more than a decade as the Liberty Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. She then moved on to Gladstone where she worked for the city to drive economic development. Mehaffy said it was time for a new opportunity.

“I love the Northland,” Mehaffy said. “I can’t imagine driving south to work everyday. I do it sometimes for meetings and I wouldn’t want to do it every day. It’s a great place to work. It’s a great community. The individuals here are out there turning stones making sure the community has what it needs and has the partners in place.”

-Bryce Mereness

