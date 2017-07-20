ESFD crews respond to multiple fires over past week

July 20, 2017 – A fire on Folk Street Tuesday evening was quickly contained after Excelsior Springs Fire Department to a report of a structure fire.

ESFD Chief Paul Tribble said at approximately 7:05 p.m., the department responded to a reported fire at the residence at 316 Folk St. Upon his arrival, Tribble said there was light smoking coming from the roof vents.

“The house was under construction and was unoccupied,” he explained. Firefighters from Kearney and Lawson departments, along with the Ray County Ambulance, were called in to assist. No injuries to either first responders or civilians were reported.

Tribble said the cause of the fire was determined to be faulty electrical wiring.

Leading up to Tuesday’s fire, Tribble said the past weekend was busy for firefighters.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

