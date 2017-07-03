ESFD provides ‘Do’s and Dont’s’ this 4th of July

The Fourth of July is holiday is just a few days away and the sound of firecrackers can already be heard throughout Excelsior Springs, but Excelsior Springs Fire Department would like to remind residents that safety should come first this holiday season.

The Excelsior Springs City Council approved the sale and discharge of fireworks within city limits, but there are still rules that apply. ESFD Chief Paul Tribble issued a statement and reminded residents that fireworks are only to be ignited from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day during the period of June 28-July 2 and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day on July 3 and 4.

“The sale, use, ignition and/or discharge of ‘Bottle Rockets’ and ‘Sky Lanterns’ are strictly prohibited within the city limits of Excelsior Springs,” added Tribble. Though the City did approve legalizing the sale and discharge of fireworks, igniting bottle rockets and lanterns is still illegal within the city limits.

Tribble said that there are several important things that citizens should keep in mind during the holiday and provided The Standard with a list of safety tips for everyone enjoying the holiday while discharging fireworks.

· Purchase fireworks from reliable sources, never discharge homemade or illegal fireworks.

· Have a responsible adult in charge and never give fireworks to children.

· Prepare a safe environment outdoors for shooting off fireworks by selecting an area clear of other fireworks, combustible materials like dried wood or grass, buildings, and other people.

· Have water readily available such as a garden hose and a bucket of water.

· Always read and follow label directions for the safe discharge of fireworks. Fireworks users should wear tight clothing to avoid accidental contact with sparks and use eye protection when handling and lighting fireworks.

· Light fireworks one at a time and wait until it discharges, never attempt to re-light a device that did not discharge the first time it was lit.

· Never carry fireworks in your pocket; they may ignite due to sparks and cause injury.

· Do not throw or point fireworks at people or animals. Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

· Dispose of spent fireworks properly when you are done by soaking them in water before putting them in a trash can

Tribble said that if a person should get burned from fireworks that there are several “do’s and don’ts” of burn care. “If the injury is severe, call 911 immediately for emergency medical care,” he added.

Tribble said when dealing with a burn that to cool the burn, do so by flushing with cold water, but don’t apply ice directly to any burn unless it is very minor. In covering a burn, do cover it with a dry, clean covering and do not touch a burn with anything except a clean covering. If a victim is burned, Tribble said to keep the victim comfortable from being chilled or overheated but to never remove pieces of cloth that stick to a burned area and do not break blisters or use any kind of ointment on a severe burn.

“The Excelsior Springs Fire Department wishes all residents a safe and happy Fourht of July,” he added.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

