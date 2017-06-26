ESHS grad latest officer for ESPD

June 26, 2017 – On Monday, June 26, Bret Rider took to the streets of Excelsior Springs for the first time as a sworn officer for the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

Rider has longstanding ties within Excelsior Springs, and has always strived to give back to the community. He joined the cadet program of the Excelsior Springs Fire Department at 15. After three years as a cadet Rider worked for the city of Excelsior Springs in the Public Works Department and volunteered with the Wood Heights Fire Protection District. Then, when he turned 21 — the minimum age to become a police officer — he joined the police academy.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to give back to the community,” Rider said. Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, June 27 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

