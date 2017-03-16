Excelsior Springs alumnus loses life in traffic accident

Excelsior Springs native Jason O’Neill, 30, lost his life Thursday morning in an accident on I-35 near Southwest Trafficway. The accident, occurring around 7 a.m., involved three vehicles and temporarily shut down the highway. O’Neill was a 2004 graduate from Excelsior Springs High School. Friends have started a fundraising campaign, which states, “Jason was involved in a tragic accident this morning and passed away. He did not have life insurance and leaves behind 2 boys. Jason being only 30 this was not something his family was prepared for. Jason was a loving father, son, brother and friend to so many and would have helped anyone who needed it. All funds will go directly to his family for funeral expenses and whatever else they may need.” The fundraiser can be found by clicking here. O’Neill’s friends and family are hosting a candlelight vigil for him Friday, March 17 at Sunnyside Park in Excelsior Springs at 7:30 p.m.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

