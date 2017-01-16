Excelsior Springs Community Center surpasses membership goal

January 16, 2017 – After two months since opening its doors, the Excelsior Springs Community Center has reached a very important goal. The center hoped to reach 1,100 memberships by the end of its first year. By mid-January, more than 1,200 membership packages have been sold — that’s any type of membership from teen, to family.

“It’s definitely a sense of community here,” Brittanie Propes, the facility supervisor said. “There’s all ages and multiple communities are coming here. It’s just the perfect place to have family time. Whether it is parents who get off of work and hang out with their family here, or moms who put their kids in child watch and have some time away from their kids, it really is the perfect place to have an outlet for safe fun. It’s definitely catching on because we’re still growing. It’s been very busy, we’ve sold 181 just in January. That’s huge and really great.”

-Bryce Mereness

