Fire destroys home on E. Excelsior Street

June 12, 2017 – For the third time in the last year, fire crews were called to a house at 412 E. Excelsior St. to battle a fire.

But after tangling with the fire for several hours a backhoe was brought in to finish the last of the structure off before it could collapse and fall into a neighboring home. Crews from Liberty, Lawson and Kearney assisted in the efforts.

The Excelsior Springs Fire Department was called out about 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 8. Flames went as high as 30 feet in the air and firefighters kept their distance on the already-condemned property. Read the full story in the Tuesday, June 13 issue of the Standard.

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

