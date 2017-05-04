Hall to continue as Community Center Director

March 4, 2017 – Jesse Hall will continue his tenure as the director of the new Excelsior Springs Community Center for another year.

Hall was hired by the city in February on a three month trial while a search for a long term option to replace Katie Vivas took place. Vivas was let go after an eight-month term at the helm of the new multi-million dollar facility.

The facility has proven popular with Excelsior Springs residents and the center met its yearly membership goal in the first three months it was open. Hall’s goal has always been to keep the facility running smoothly.

“I think the one thing is we built the facility in hope that the people would come and they have come,” Hall said. “Now we need to work with a great community to give them the best possible place for a community center. The patrons have a lot to be proud of and we will work with them to do what’s best for the community.”

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

