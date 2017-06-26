Heil went on to All-American success at Northwest Missouri State

June 26, 2017 – John Heil was a key cog in the Tigers 1999 Track and Field State Championship.

Now the Tigers alumnus will join the Excelsior Springs High School Tigers Athletics Hall of Fame.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Heil said. “I hadn’t expected anything like this before. It was such an honor and it’s a very pleasant surprise to be inducted into the hall of fame. It’s not only some of my classmates but some of the best athletes around.”

The distance specialist still holds the school records for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs at Excelsior Springs High School. He also still tops for points earned in a career as a Tigers Track and Field athlete. Heil amassed 697 points in his career as a Tiger, but none more pivotal than the 23 he earned at the Class 3A Missouri State High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships in 1999.

“My favorite memory would have to be winning the state meet,” Heil said. “That whole year prior we knew we were going back down to #A and we knew we had a shot at a state championship. To win it, seemingly going away, was the best thrill I’ve ever had in a team sport. That year it actually felt like a team sport. We knew we had a strong team going in and to see all the hard work everyone put in pay off, that was my best memory from high school as far as sports go.” Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, June 27 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

