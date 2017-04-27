‘Last Call’ heard as Ron Smith retires from ESFD

April 27, 2017 – Excelsior Springs Fire Department Assistant Chief Ron Smith accumulated many memories during his 34-year stint with the department, many just as vivid as the day they happened. Smith’s retirement was celebrated by ESFD, his family and friends during an award ceremony held Friday, April 7.

When Smith became an EMT for the City of Excelsior Springs in 1978 he began his day at Excelsior Springs Hospital. “When I started as an EMT it was when the hospital was running the ambulance from their location. That was before the fire station took over ambulance calls,” Smith recalled.

“It was about a year after I began as an EMT when Chief Larry Glunt asked if I would like to become a fireman. I told him ‘Why not?’” explained Smith of how his career got underway. Smith stayed on with the department running combined ambulance and fire calls within the community and surrounding areas and worked his way up the ranks. If Smith wasn’t helping at the department, he was at his full time job with Ford Motor Company.

Along his side, Smith has always had the support of his wife, Janet, and two children Brad and Erin, who are now grown. During his 30 years with the department, Smith has worked under four fire chiefs, and seen many changes.

“I stayed up many nights and prayed a lot for him and the other crew members,” said Janet of her support for her husband and the crewmembers of ESFD. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, April 28 issue of the Standard

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!