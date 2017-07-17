Local brothers funnel community passion into new ‘Spring Delivery’

July 17, 2017 – Excelsior Springs brothers Johnathan Todd, 27, and Chase Kinnaman, 22, have a deep-seated passion for their community. It was this passion that led the two to dive headfirst into a new business venture, Spring Delivery.

Spring Delivery, in a nutshell, is a delivery service for Excelsior Springs that can bring food, groceries and more from local businesses to the homes of customers.

Similar in fashion to national chains like Postmates and GrubHub, the duo want to make accessing items easier for the public.

“This idea has kind of bounced around in our heads for quite awhile now, and just after seeing the similar companies that do this in Kansas City – it’s obviously successful.” said Todd. “I looked and they aren’t in Liberty, not in Excelsior. It seems the only areas they cover are the bigger metropolitan areas. I was thinking that people would like something like that here too, but oftentimes big companies don’t come this way. So we decided we would do it.”

After an initial inquiry on Facebook showed a high level of interest in such a venture, the two dove right in.

“Once we saw the response, we were like, ‘Okay, let’s do this. Let’s go.’” said Kinnaman.

Having grown up in a single parent home, both Todd and Kinnaman are clear in their desire to add convenience to the lives of those within the area.

“People are in a hurry. They work more hours than ever before. Convenience is everything nowadays and that’s what drove us into this,” said Kinnaman.

“Families are busy,” added Todd. “They have kids, practices. Sometimes they don’t get home until 9 at night. So if you can just order ahead with us and then it’s just there for you, of course that’s ideal.” Read the full story in the Tuesday, July 18 issue of the Standard.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!