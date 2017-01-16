Local center doubles efforts in helping homelessness

January 16, 2017 – The Good Samaritan Center is continuing its efforts in combating homelessness in Excelsior Springs. The center is now working to partner with the Missouri Housing Development Commission as the Project Homeless Connect host community for 2017.

“From our perspective we want to make sure there is great community support to take on this project,” said GSC Executive Director Martha Buckman.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, MHDC plans to bring its years of experience to Excelsior Springs in a meeting planned at GSC at noon. In monthly meetings leading up to Project Homeless Connect, MHDC will act as a resource to the GSC as the center tries to solve the problem of citizens who don’t have a place to sleep at night.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

