Memorial Day changes Standard/Town and Country schedule

The upcoming holiday will see changes to the production schedule of The Excelsior Springs Standard and Town and Country Leader.

The Standard office will be closed on Monday, May 30 in honor of Memorial Day. The closure will push back the production of The Standard to Tuesday, May 31 to be delivered a day later than usual.

The Town and Country Leader will have a later advertising deadline for the June 1 edition. Classified deadline will be on Tuesday, May 31 at noon and an advertising deadline of 3 p.m. The production will be a day later on Wednesday and it too will be delivered a day later than usual.

The Friday, June 2 edition of The Standard will not be affected by the holiday with a noon-deadline on Tuesday, May 31 for advertising and a normal production day.

By admin

