Mushroom grow leads to charges July 17, 2017 – An Excelsior Springs man faces felony charges after investigators discovered an alleged mushroom grow in a master bedroom closet in a home in Southern Excelsior Springs.

Josh Goll, 32, faces a felony count of manufacture of a controlled substance after an investigation in March.

Read the full story in the Tuesday, July 18 issue of the Standard.

-Bryce Mereness

