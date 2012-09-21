New ordinance prohibits open carry of firearms

It was already illegal to discharge a firearm inside the city limits of Excelsior Springs.

Now, as the result of a new ordinance approved Monday night by the Excelsior Springs City Council, it’s also illegal to openly carry a firearm in the presence of other people.

The new ordinance does not change anything related to the state’s concealed-carry law; those with concealed-carry permits may do so in places where such activity is not prohibited, as long as they do so within the limits allowed by that law.

What’s affected is the ability of a private citizen to carry a gun in a belt holster or any other open manner.

Lt. Clint Reno of the Excelsior Springs Police Department, representing Police Chief John McGovern at Monday night’s meeting, explained that with increasing frequency, the police department receives questions from the public about carrying a firearm openly in public during their day-to-day activities such as while shopping.

Missouri law doesn’t prohibit this activity, but Reno said a provision in state law allows cities and other political subdivisions to regulate open carry and discharge of firearms.

“I believe that it is in the best interest of public safety for the citizens of Excelsior Springs if we adopt an ordinance that would, in general, prohibit a person from carrying a firearm exposed to public view in Excelsior Springs,” McGovern stated in a memorandum submitted to the council.

The law also provides exceptions for participation in school-sponsored gun safety courses, student military or ROTC courses or other school-sponsored or club-sponsored events, as long as the student does not carry a firearm capable of lethal use onto a school bus, into a school or into any other school functions.

Reno also said that while it would technically be illegal for someone to carry a firearm on his or her way to hunt or target shoot outside the city limits, police officers would have some discretion and respond to such incidents on a case-by-case basis.

He also said that it would not generally be a problem for a person to carry a gun for sale or purchase, because typically such guns would be unloaded and therefore not capable of lethal use.

The council approved the ordinance on a 4-0 vote with no discussion. Councilman Brent McElwee was absent.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

