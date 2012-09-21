New ordinance prohibits open carry of firearms

It was already illegal to discharge a firearm inside the city limits of Excelsior Springs.
Now, as the result of a new ordinance approved Monday night by the Excelsior Springs City Council, it’s also illegal to openly carry a firearm in the presence of other people.
The new ordinance does not change anything related to the state’s concealed-carry law; those with concealed-carry permits may do so in places where such activity is not prohibited, as long as they do so within the limits allowed by that law.
What’s affected is the ability of a private citizen to carry a gun in a belt holster or any other open manner.
Lt. Clint Reno of the Excelsior Springs Police Department, representing Police Chief John McGovern at Monday night’s meeting, explained that with increasing frequency, the police department receives questions from the public about carrying a firearm openly in public during their day-to-day activities such as while shopping.
Missouri law doesn’t prohibit this activity, but Reno said a provision in state law allows cities and other political subdivisions to regulate open carry and discharge of firearms.
“I believe that it is in the best interest of public safety for the citizens of Excelsior Springs if we adopt an ordinance that would, in general, prohibit a person from carrying a firearm exposed to public view in Excelsior Springs,” McGovern stated in a memorandum submitted to the council.
The law also provides exceptions for participation in school-sponsored gun safety courses, student military or ROTC courses or other school-sponsored or club-sponsored events, as long as the student does not carry a firearm capable of lethal use onto a school bus, into a school or into any other school functions.
Reno also said that while it would technically be illegal for someone to carry a firearm on his or her way to hunt or target shoot outside the city limits, police officers would have some discretion and respond to such incidents on a case-by-case basis.
He also said that it would not generally be a problem for a person to carry a gun for sale or purchase, because typically such guns would be unloaded and therefore not capable of lethal use.
The council approved the ordinance on a 4-0 vote with no discussion. Councilman Brent McElwee was absent.
By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com
Marc Perez
September 22, 2012 at 6:43 am
Yet another Constitutional right (which shall not be infringed) goes by the way side. The people should stand up and demand their rights, so which right is next?
Stu Strickler
September 22, 2012 at 1:27 pm
So we have become a city of pantie weters. I wonder why the city thinks this is a good idea? Since it is none of anyones business, I always carry concealed.
Donald Spry
September 22, 2012 at 1:35 pm
So….How does it feel to trample on people’s Constitutional rights? You know….Hitler tried “gun control”…look how that turned out.
Dissapointed
September 24, 2012 at 9:17 am
“Reno also said that while it would technically be illegal for someone to carry a firearm on his or her way to hunt or target shoot outside the city limits, police officers would have some discretion and respond to such incidents on a case-by-case basis.”
Yeah…that shouldn’t lead to any issues.
The officers get to decide when to enforce the law and when not too. Hope you don’t catch one on a bad day when your heading out hunting this fall.
Clint Hylton
September 26, 2012 at 10:16 am
I do hope this gets challenged. Its not the gun that kills, it the person who has criminal intent to do so. The focus should be on getting criminals off the street and not worrying if someone wants to excercise their constitutional right to protect themselves. All this will do is cause problems for the good people and will not stop what a criminal intends to do! First a War on Women, now a War on Gun Rights!
Matt
January 17, 2014 at 9:23 am
LET ME POINT OUT THAT EVERY PERSON THAT HAS SHOT SOMEONE OR MULTIPLE PEOPLE DO NOT, I REPEAT, DO NOT HAVE A CRIMINAL RECORD WHATSOEVER. THAT MEANS THAT CRIMINALS USUALLY ONLY SHOOT OTHER CRIMINALS WITH THERE ILLEGAL WEAPONS AND NO MATTER WHAT CRIMINALS ARE GOING TO HAVE ILLEGAL WEAPONS. GUN RESTRICTIONS ARE NOT GOING TO STOP THE CITIZEN THAT HAS NO CRIMINAL RECORD.
Dean Carder
September 27, 2012 at 12:34 pm
I urge the citizens of Excelsior to read MRS 21.750, 21.750.2. I have been in touch with the Attorney Generals office over this and my conversation with the police chief regarding this matter. I have already contacted them this morning. Read the law and see how teh City is trampling on your rights. Remember this in the next city election VOTE THEM OUT!
Dean Carder
September 27, 2012 at 1:06 pm
I have contacted the Missouri Attorney Generals office, The Gun Owners Of America and the NRA regarding this issue.
Missouri Revised Statute 21.750.2
2. No county, city, town, village, municipality, or other political subdivision of this state shall adopt any order, ordinance or regulation concerning in any way the sale, purchase, purchase delay, transfer, ownership, use, keeping, possession, bearing, transportation, licensing, permit, registration, taxation other than sales and compensating use taxes or other controls on firearms, components, ammunition, and supplies except as provided in subsection 3 of this section.
Dean Carder
September 27, 2012 at 1:44 pm
And Fox4 news now.
Erin Staponski
September 27, 2012 at 2:02 pm
I think this is the most alarming part of this change for me, ‘The council approved the ordinance on a 4-0 vote with no discussion.’ Was the council properly educated in order to make an informed decision that represents the views of the people that elected them or was the vote based solely on the Police Department recommendation. I see both sides here. The City of Overland Park just voted to do the opposite and that was backed by their police force. Maybe there have been issues with open carry that allow for this ban that we are not aware of, as described in subsection 3??
Eric Copeland
September 27, 2012 at 2:29 pm
These are all valid opinions, of course, and ones that we’re sure are shared by many. There may have been discussion in the regular Friday morning work session the council has–we don’t usually cover those work sessions unless there’s a special discussion planned, because by the time we would be going to press the regular council meeting would have happened and the actual decisions would have been made. Perhaps a council member could be more specific about what discussions, if any, led up to the vote.
Dean Carder
September 27, 2012 at 5:40 pm
The Council needs to tell us how they came to this ruling. Was it via RSMo 21.750 or through Section 571. If it was either they need to state exactly what section and subsection. 571 deal with definitions. 21.750 says cities..hands off. A Violation of the Second Ammendment needs open discussion not 4 people ruling in private.
Dean Carder
September 29, 2012 at 5:29 pm
Does no council person have the spine to respond to these comments? Contact the newspaper and explain exactly how you came to this incredibly wrong decision. You have no problem with concealed firearms but don’t want to know who is armed via open carry? Have the coucil members ever heard of a problem in Missouri with any town and open carry? Go the opencarry.org, open up the Missouri site and read open carry stories and how normal and peaceful they are.
Scott St John
September 30, 2012 at 6:24 pm
Looks like the gun owners of Excelsior Springs need to start counting their nickels, it might be Supreme Court time. It sounds like the ordinance is a violation of Missouri law and a violation of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution. Will the City Council want to spend that kind of money on lawyers?
Jon Ward
November 25, 2012 at 2:16 pm
This is a reply to Mr. St john’s post.
Yes it would appear that the city council and the Mr. Reno care not how much of the peoples money that have to spend to enforce or in act unconstitutional illegal laws or ordinances. It was a sad day when a group like the esmo city council limited the good people of esmo the chance to defend themselves and there loved ones.
I would like to thank the daily standard for providing this Constitutional 1st amendment form.
Jon Ward
October 4, 2012 at 2:48 pm
I for one will never spend another dollar in Excelsior Springs or any other city or municipality that would not allow me or others to exercise my right to defend myself.
Its a very sad day for my home town when the police and city counsel is frighten of the people.
Whats next?
Erin Staponski
October 5, 2012 at 8:40 am
I can’t agree. I do not believe any of us should punish the hard working business onwers, service providers or their employees because we disagree with a decision made by our city council. Where would our hometown be without any commerce taking place? Turn your frustration towards the elected officials instead of turning a cold shoulder to people making a living and life in Excelsior Springs.
Jon Ward
October 5, 2012 at 12:10 pm
Its been my experience that when you vote with your dollar things get done. I don’t live in excelsior any longer but if I did I would stand with any business owner that would allow open carry in there establishment and would go out of my way to shop there.
A excelsior springs business owner could place a small sign on the outside of there store that simple says “open carry friendly” and maybe include it in there advertizing.
Maybe its time for those business owners and people of excelsior springs to stand up to your masters (the city council) who are telling you that you have no right to defend yourself s in your own town and put them in there place? After all they are to serve you. Right?
Please excuse my passion for this subject I mean no disrespect to you or the good people of excelsior springs. I am just tired of bureaucrats thinking they need to baby sitting there Constituents.
With all due respect, Jon
Brandon H.
October 5, 2012 at 11:36 am
I seen alot of good points being made! But one we all can agree on is that its not right to take away our rights as Law Abiding American Citizens! We the people have the right to bear arms. MO is an open carry state! It is our right as Citizens of Missouri to openly carry for our own protection or protection of our loved ones and our fellow people! This band is not going to stop the bad guys from carrying! We have a right to protect ourselves and our properties from Law breaking citizens!
Jon Ward
November 16, 2012 at 9:57 am
I am not an lawyer but it would appear to me that police chief and the city counsel has engaged in a illegal ordnance. Mr Carter has pointed this out I am also going to contact Missouri Attorney Generals office and the clay and ray county prosecuting attorney offices and I suggest that the people and business owners do the same!
Taken from the missouri consistution.
Missouri Revised Statute 21.750.2
2. No county, city, town, village, municipality, or other political subdivision of this state shall adopt any order, ordinance or regulation concerning in any way the sale, purchase, purchase delay, transfer, ownership, use, keeping, possession, bearing, transportation, licensing, permit, registration, taxation other than sales and compensating use taxes or other controls on firearms, components, ammunition, and supplies except as provided in subsection 3 of this section.
Dee
March 9, 2014 at 2:55 pm
Exactly!!
John
March 9, 2014 at 12:35 pm
I urge everyone not to shop in town and tell the business that you did shop at, why you are no longer going to spend your money where the town does not believe in your constitution rights. The business can make a difference if they will.
Dee
March 9, 2014 at 2:53 pm
Missouri Constitution States:
MO. REV. STAT § 21.750. Firearms legislation preemption by general assembly, exceptions 1. The general assembly hereby occupies and preempts the entire field of legislation touching in any way firearms, components, ammunition and supplies to the complete exclusion of any order, ordinance or regulation by any political subdivision of this state. Any existing or future orders, ordinances or regulations in this field are hereby and shall be null and void except as provided in subsection 3 of this section. 2. No county, city, town, village, municipality, or other political subdivision of this state shall adopt any order, ordinance or regulation concerning in any way the sale, purchase, purchase delay, transfer, ownership, use, keeping, possession, bearing, transportation, licensing, permit, registration, taxation other than sales and compensating use taxes or other controls on firearms, components, ammunition, and supplies except as provided in subsection 3 of this section. 3. Nothing contained in this section shall prohibit any ordinance of any political subdivision which conforms exactly with any of the provisions of sections 571.010 to 571.070, RSMo, with appropriate penalty provisions, or which regulates the open carrying of firearms readily capable of lethal use or the discharge of firearms within a jurisdiction. This section shall take effect on January 1, 1985.
Bobby Smith
September 13, 2014 at 10:27 am
Null & void! Carry on!
Bobby Smith
September 14, 2014 at 4:18 pm
Current Bill Summary
CCS/HCS/SB 656 – This act modifies provisions relating to firearms.
OPEN CARRY ORDINANCES – 21.750
This act provides that the open carrying of a firearm may not be prohibited by a political subdivision for any person with a valid concealed carry endorsement or permit in his or her possession who presents such endorsement or permit upon the demand of a law enforcement officer. In addition, no person carrying a concealed or unconcealed handgun may be disarmed or physically restrained by a law enforcement officer unless under arrest or if there is no reasonable and articulable suspicion of criminal activity. Any person who violates these provisions may be issued a citation for up to $35. No ordinance of a political subdivision may be construed to preclude the use of a firearm to defend property or persons.
This provision is identical to a provision of CCS2/SS/SCS/HCS/HB 1439 (2014), SS/SCS/HB 1539 (2014), SS/SCS/SB 613 (2014), and SB 744 (2014), and is similar to a provision of HB 436 (2013), and SB 352 (2013).
CORPORATE SECURITY ADVISORS – 84.340, 571.030, & 590.750
Under current law, the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners has the authority to regulate corporate security advisors.
This act provides that the Department of Public Safety shall have the sole authority to regulate and license corporate security advisors. In addition, this act provides that the authority and jurisdiction of a corporate security advisor is only limited by the geographical limits of the state unless the advisor’s license is recognized by another state or the federal government. Any corporate security advisor licensed as of February 1, 2014, is not required to apply for a new license until his or her license expires or is otherwise revoked.
This act makes acting as a corporate security advisor without a license a Class A misdemeanor.
The Department of Public Safety is granted rulemaking authority to implement the licensing and regulation of corporate security advisors.
This provision is identical to SS/SCS/HB 1539 (2014), the truly agreed to and finally passed CCS/HCS/SCS/SB 852 (2014) and is similar to HCS/HB 1540 (2014), HB 1596 (2014), and HCS/HB 2116 (2014).
SCHOOL PROTECTION OFFICERS – 160.665, 571.107, 590.010 to 590.207
This act allows a school district to designate one or more school teachers or administrators as a school protection officer. School protection officers are authorized to carry a concealed firearm or self-defense spray device.
This act requires a school board that is seeking to designate a school protection officer to hold a public hearing on the matter. Notice of the hearing must be provided by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in the city or county in which the school district is located at least 15 days before the hearing. The board may meet in a closed meeting to determine whether to allow the school protection officer to carry a concealed firearm or self-defense spray device.
The officer must keep the firearm or device under his or her personal control at all times while on school property. Violation of this provision is a Class B misdemeanor and may result in the immediate removal of the officer from the classroom and the commencement of employment termination proceedings.
School protection officers have the same power to detain and arrest as any other person would have under current law regarding defense of persons and property. Upon detention, the protection officer must immediately notify school administrators and school resource officers. If the person detained is a student, then the parents of the student must also be immediately notified.
Those seeking to be designated as school protection officers must make a request in writing to the superintendent of the school district along with proof of ownership of a valid concealed carry endorsement or permit, if the person is seeking to carry a firearm, and a certificate of completion of a school protection officer training program.
The school district must notify the director of the Department of Public Safety of the designation of any school protection officer. The department must make a list of all school protection officers available to all law enforcement agencies.
This act requires the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to establish standards and curriculum for training of school protection officers. The director of the Department of Public Safety must develop, and make available to all school districts, a list of approved school protection officer training instructors, centers, and programs.
In order to attend a school protection officer training program, a person must submit to a criminal history background check and, if the person will carry a firearm, prove he or she has a valid concealed carry endorsement or permit.
This provision is similar to a provision of SS/SCS/HB 1539 (2014), the perfected SS/SCS/SB 613, CCS2/SS/SCS/HCS/HB 1439 (2014), SB 603 (2014), SB 744 (2014), HB 1474 (2014), HB 436 (2013), and SB 352 (2013).
HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS AND FIREARMS – 571.012
This act specifies that no licensed health care professional or person under the supervision of the professional may not be required by law to ask a patient whether he or she owns or has access to a firearm, document firearm ownership or access in a patient’s medical records, or notify any governmental entity of the identity of a patient based solely on the patient’s status as a firearm owner or the patient’s access to a firearm.
Under this act, licensed health care professionals, their supervisees, and anyone who possesses or controls medical records are prohibited from documenting or disclosing information regarding a person’s status as a firearm owner except under certain specified circumstances.
Under this act, licensed health care professionals may not use an electronic medical record program that requires the entry of data regarding firearms.
This provision is identical to a provision of CCS2/SS/SCS/HCS/HB 1439 (2014) and SS/SCS/SB 613 (2014).
UNLAWFUL USE OF WEAPONS – 571.030
This act makes it a Class D felony of unlawful use of weapons for a person to possess a firearm while also knowingly possession a controlled substance, other than 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids. This act adds people appointed by the court to be special prosecutors to the list of people who may engage in otherwise unlawful uses of weapons.
The provision relating to possession of a controlled substance is identical to HB 1562 (2014).
The provision relating to special prosecutors is identical to a provision of SS/SCS/SB 613 (2014), the truly agreed to and finally passed CCS/HCS/SB 656 (2014), CCS2/SS/SCS/HCS/HB 1439 (2014), SS/SCS/HB 1539 (2014), and the truly agreed to and finally passed SS/SB 745 (2014).
CONCEALED CARRY PERMITS – 571.030, 571.101, 571.111, & 571.117
Under current law, a person, who is not a member of the United States Armed Forces or honorably discharged from the armed forces, must be at least 21 years of age in order to qualify for a concealed carry endorsement. This act lowers the age to at least 19 years of age.
This act makes a concealed carry permit expire on the last day of the month rather than the same day the permit was issued or renewed. Concealed carry endorsements also expire on the last day of the month under this act.
This act repeals an obsolete provision of current law that directs concealed carry permit applicants to take the permit they receive from the sheriff to the Department of Revenue for the issuance of an endorsement.
Current law requires an applicant for a concealed carry permit to perform a physical demonstration of his or her ability to safely load a revolver and a semiautomatic pistol, a live firing exercise with both types of firearms, and a live firing test with both firearms. This act provides that the applicant only needs to demonstrate an ability to safely load, and only requires live firing from, either a revolver or a semiautomatic pistol.
Current law provides that firearms safety instructors may only have 40 or fewer students in the classroom portion of the training required for a concealed carry permit. This act specifies that firearms safety instructors may not have more than 40 students per certified instructor in the classroom.
These provisions are identical to provisions of CCS2/SS/SCS/HCS/HB 1439 (2014), SS/SCS/SB 613 (2014), and SS/SCS/HB 1539 (2014).
FIREARM POSSESSION AND HOUSING AUTHORITIES – 571.510
This act prohibits housing authorities from barring lessees or their household members and guests from possessing a firearm. The act makes lease provisions, policies, and rules that contain such prohibitions void and unenforceable.
Under this act, no housing authority is liable for damages caused by a lessee’s possession or use of a firearm except under certain circumstances.
This provision is identical to HCS/HB 1778 (2014), SS/SCS/HB 1539 (2014), and CCS2/SS/SCS/HCS/HB 1439 (2014).
DISARMING A POLICE OFFICER – 575.153
The act modifies the crime of disarming a peace officer by adding language which provides that a person commits such crime by intentionally removing a less-lethal weapon from a peace officer including blunt impact, chemical or conducted energy devices used in the performance of the officer’s duties or if the person intentionally deprives the peace officer of such equipment while the officer is acting within the scope of his or her duties.
This provision is identical to HB 2190 (2014) and is contained in the truly agreed to and finally passed CCS/SS/SCS/HCS/HB 1231 (2014), the truly agreed to and finally passed CCS/HCS/SB 615 (2014), HCS/HB 2116 (2014), and HCS/HB 1540 (2014).
MEGHAN LUECKE
Jeff
April 13, 2015 at 12:45 am
Damn this is an old article I guess. I saw at the top that it had April 12, 2015 on it but I guess it auto updates. I figured it out when I saw all the dates on the post. So I am guessing that the actual article came out about 9/22/12 which is before the new open carry law went into affect. So can anyone tell me if the city has changed the ordinance?
Chris
July 4, 2015 at 8:04 pm
What about concealing your weapon makes the public more safe? And what about the results of this law forcing law abiding citizens to disarm if we don’t pay you(government), accomplishes any type of higher safety standard for us? It’s called the second amendment, read it again Excelsior Springs and reevaluate your loyalties to our constitution. Put aside your own personal fears of a gun. Pull your pants up and stand tall and do what’s right.
Richard Gray
October 6, 2016 at 11:38 pm
I guess it’s a moot point now. This little town can ban open carry without a permit still, but it can’t ban concealed carry without a permit with the passage of SB 656. Had your eye on that open carry and concealed carry snuck right on in.
Mark
January 16, 2017 at 12:38 am
Have the aldermen come to their senses yet. Have they been voted out? Where are we at on this? The good people of ES want to know now. ES standard please print un update on this.