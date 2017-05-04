New partnership to allow more options to pay property tax bill

May 4, 2017 – Each year Clay County Collector Lydia McEvoy sends out more than 200,000 tax bills to property owners in Clay County.

McEvoy announced last week that beginning with the 2017 tax bill Clay County will be partnering with PayNearMe, which would allow residents to pay their tax bills in cash anytime at free-standing CVS locations, 7-Eleven stores, Family Dollar and soon Casey’s General Stores anywhere in the country.

“This is nationwide,” McEvoy said. “If someone lives out of state now but has to pay their bill in Clay County. You get a barcode on your phone and say you want to pay your bill now. They have relationships with chains all over the place. What first attracted me was when they said 7-Eleven. We have a 7-Eleven right next to the Annex. Then they said CVS and I was like ‘Done deal.’ We have seven CVS stores in Clay County.”

The funds are guaranteed to Clay County. The company charges a flat fee to process the payment, which would be paid out of a delinquent tax penalty fund which inflates any time a tax bill is paid late, making it a free to use transaction. The money in that fund must be used in the collector’s office by state law. McEvoy says she has tried a lot to use that money and thought that covering the fees would be a good use for it. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, May 5 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

