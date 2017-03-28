New press, new opportunities for the Leader

The Town & Country Leader is excited to announce the rollout of its new press line. We are retiring our old press which is more than 50 years old and printing from our new line beginning with the product hitting your driveways on Wednesday, March 29. In addition to being newer, our press now has a larger capacity which allows our product to be printed in one section instead of two. We can keep our trademark yellow paper but can now include features like full color inside. We hope you enjoy this new format. All your favorite advertisers, sales, auctions, real estate, classified ads, features and deals are inside. Don’t skip a single page! Remember, our products are also available online as well. Digital copies of the Town & Country Leader can be viewed on our website by clicking on the “eEdition” tab. You can also sign up for an email reminder each week to let you know that its out!

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

